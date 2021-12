Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 21:41 Hits: 0

The new prototype is part of a program designed to replace the aging Defense Meteorological Satellite Program satellites on orbit.

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/space/2021/12/17/us-space-force-awards-67m-deal-to-raytheon-to-test-prototype-weather-satellite/