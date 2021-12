Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 20:39 Hits: 0

A month after the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s No. 2 officer retired, the Senate approved his replacement.In a voice vote Thursday night, the Senate confirmed Navy Adm. Christopher Grady to be the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/586349-senate-confirms-pentagons-no-2-officer