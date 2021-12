Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 20:46 Hits: 0

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday that talks for Iran to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal are “not going well,” offering a blunt assessment as European negotiators warn time is running out on negotiations.“It’s not going well in the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/middle-east-north-africa/586350-sullivan-says-iran-nuke-talks-not-going-well