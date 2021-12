Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 00:25 Hits: 1

There are two potential courses of action Putin could take — either all-out war or a “creeping occupation” of Ukraine, that nation's Ministry of Defense tells Military Times.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/flashpoints/2021/12/16/all-out-war-or-creeping-occupation-among-putin-options-says-ukraine-mod/