Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 19:52 Hits: 1

The case involves a dispute with the state of Texas over the soldier's dismissal from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/12/15/supreme-court-hear-case-of-reservist-pushed-out-of-police-job-over-burn-pit-related-illness.html