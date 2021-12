Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 21:00 Hits: 2

Eight Marines and a Navy corpsman died when an AAV sank hundreds of feet into the ocean during exercises on July 30, 2020.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/12/15/marine-corps-aging-amphibious-vehicle-fleet-will-be-kept-out-of-water.html