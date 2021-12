Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 15:40 Hits: 5

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to review an appeal by a member of the U.S. Army Reserves who claims his former employer discriminated against him after he sustained injuries during his deployment to the Iraq War.Reservist Le Roy Torres had...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/585908-supreme-court-takes-up-wounded-iraq-war-veterans-job-discrimination