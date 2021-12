Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 16:20 Hits: 0

The Guard's response, with troops arriving several hours after supporters of then-President Trump first breached the Capitol, is back in the spotlight.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/12/14/what-did-national-guard-do-jan-6-probe-hones-guard-response.html