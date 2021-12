Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 22:29 Hits: 0

Apprentice Ryan Sawyer Mays has denied igniting the fire, insisting he was on the ship's hangar bay when the fire started.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/12/14/witness-sailor-was-area-where-fire-started-bonhomme-richard.html