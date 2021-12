Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 23:58 Hits: 0

The Marines ditched old gear, but the new systems to support future operating concepts haven't arrived yet. If the Pentagon and Congress don't support Force Design 2030 now, the commandant says,...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2021/12/14/us-marine-commandant-fund-force-design-2030-or-leave-the-corps-in-a-lurch/