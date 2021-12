Articles

Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021

The United Arab Emirates is suspending discussions with the United States over a $23 billion deal to purchase about 50 F-35 fighter jets, according to multiple reports.A UAE official told Reuters that “technical requirements, sovereign operational...

