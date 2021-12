Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 14:49 Hits: 0

The number is down from 53,150 evacuees living on eight installations in the U.S., which was reported Oct. 26.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/12/07/34000-afghan-refugees-remain-seven-military-bases-us-three-months-after-evacuation-mission.html