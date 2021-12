Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 19:19 Hits: 0

After spending two decades in near constant rotations to the Middle East, National Guardsmen have been caught in heated U.S. political battles.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/12/07/national-guard-stuck-middle-of-political-infighting-and-its-getting-worse.html