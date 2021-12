Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 22:39 Hits: 5

Sgt. First Class Alwyn Cashe died after pulling fellow troops out of a burning vehicle in Iraq in 2005.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/12/10/medals-of-honor-be-awarded-alwyn-cashe-2-afghanistan-soldiers-next-week.html