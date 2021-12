Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 21:43 Hits: 3

Pentagon leaders are holding “active discussions” on whether to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine booster, the Defense Department’s top spokesperson confirmed Friday.“There are active discussions here in the department at the policy level about...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/585371-pentagon-considering-mandating-covid-19-vaccine-booster