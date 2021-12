Articles

Published on Friday, 10 December 2021

Finland has picked the F-35 to replace its aging fleet of warplanes in a $11.3 billion deal, the government announced Friday.Finland agreed to buy 64 of the Lockheed Martin-made F-35A fighter jets, which will replace the country’s F/A-18...

