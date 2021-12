Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 14:42 Hits: 0

The judge found that the states opposing the mandate are likely to succeed in their claim that the president exceeded authorization from Congress when he issued the requirement in September.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/the-americas/2021/12/08/judge-blocks-biden-vaccine-mandate-for-federal-contractors/