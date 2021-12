Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 14:50 Hits: 0

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who supports the arms sale, said blocking it would further diminish U.S. influence in the world.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/congress/2021/12/08/senate-rejects-bipartisan-bid-to-stop-650m-saudi-arms-sale/