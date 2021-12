Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 01:37 Hits: 5

America invaded Iraq in 2003, and at the peak point had more than 170,000 troops battling insurgents in the country and later working to train and advise Iraqi forces.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/flashpoints/2021/12/09/general-says-us-troops-to-remain-in-iraq/