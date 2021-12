Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 15:13 Hits: 4

The 40-mile barrier includes radar systems, maritime sensors and a network of underground sensors to detect militant tunnels. Existing fencing was replaced with a 6.5-yard-high “smart fence” with...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/mideast-africa/2021/12/08/israel-announces-completion-of-security-barrier-around-gaza/