Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 21:04 Hits: 8

The FY22 National Defense Authorization Act support a homeland missile defense radar in Hawaii and the establishment of a robust missile defense architecture in Guam.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/land/2021/12/09/congress-wants-hawaiian-missile-defense-radar-up-and-running-by-end-of-2028/