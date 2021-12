Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 19:56 Hits: 0

Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy engineer, and his wife, Diana, of Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested in October on espionage charges.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/12/08/spy-suspect-wanted-flee-us-because-of-trump-not-evade-arrest-lawyers-say.html