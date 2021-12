Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 10:25 Hits: 0

Addressing the high dynamics of the global and regional situation will not be effective unless we continuously adapt. Our laws, institutions and mindsets must adapt. Our military must adapt. NATO...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/outlook/2021/12/06/polish-defense-minister-heres-how-nato-must-adapt/