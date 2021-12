Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 10:30 Hits: 0

Collectively, our world should have done better in dealing with COVID-19. From poorly coordinated early warnings and pandemic measures to disrupted global supply chains, unequal vaccine distribution...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/outlook/2021/12/06/singapores-defense-minister-7-wishes-for-the-remainder-of-the-decade/