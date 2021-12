Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 21:52 Hits: 0

Bills introduced in Congress that would broaden eligibility for VA medical care and disability benefits would top $200 billion over 10 years.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/12/07/law-aimed-helping-millions-exposed-burn-pits-and-toxins-would-cost-least-282-billion.html