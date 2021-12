Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 23:38 Hits: 10

Fears of Russia launching an offensive against Ukraine have raised tensions between Moscow and the West, with Russia’s massing of troops near Ukraine stoking fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin may once again invade the former Soviet state....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/584590-five-things-to-know-about-russias-troop-buildup-near-ukraine