Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 22:19 Hits: 13

Austin’s comments at the Reagan National Defense Forum come amid reports that U.S. intelligence has found Russia is planning a military offensive for early 2022 that could include as many as 175,000 troops.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/12/04/us-very-concerned-about-russian-military-moves-near-ukraine-austin-says.html