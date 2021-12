Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 22:09 Hits: 10

Gen. Dan Hokanson, 58, chief of the National Guard Bureau, and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tested positive after a trip to Europe.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/12/03/national-guards-top-general-tests-positive-covid-19-after-overseas-visit.html