Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 03:44 Hits: 4

Hundreds of veterans and service-affiliated personnel have drafted a letter to members of Congress and the Biden administration calling for action in the continued efforts of evacuating and...

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/flashpoints/afghanistan/2021/12/01/hundreds-of-veterans-service-personnel-send-letter-to-washington-on-afghan-allies-behalf/