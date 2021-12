Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 10:00 Hits: 4

The focus on norms of responsible behavior and international shaming is an area better served by State Department actions.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/opinion/commentary/2021/12/01/responses-to-russian-anti-satellite-tests-should-be-more-about-capability-than-condemnation/