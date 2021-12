Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 19:28 Hits: 9

While the Air Force has a new trainer designed to teach new pilots how to fly in 5th generation fighter aircraft, the T-7A Red Hawk, Air Combat Command has started exploring the possibility of...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/air/2021/12/01/with-t-7-on-the-way-why-is-acc-eyeing-a-new-trainer/