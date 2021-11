Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 17:23 Hits: 0

Russia’s military announced on Monday that it had successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile it developed.One of the Kremlin navy’s Admiral Gorshkov-class frigates in the White Sea launched the Zircon cruise missile, which hit a practice...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/583380-russian-military-says-it-test-fired-hypersonic-missile