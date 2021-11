Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 23:05 Hits: 0

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a full review of a U.S. airstrike in Syria that killed dozens, and was not properly reported up the chain of command.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/11/29/austin-orders-new-review-of-deadly-2019-airstrike-syria.html