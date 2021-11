Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 23:15 Hits: 0

The contract reflects the Department of Defense’s increased interest in fielding new satellites capable of exploring what’s going on in cislunar space — far beyond where most DoD satellites operate.

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/space/2021/11/29/blue-canyon-technologies-to-build-cislunar-sensing-micro-satellite-for-air-force-research-laboratory/