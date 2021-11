Articles

Published on Monday, 29 November 2021

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a new investigation into a 2019 U.S. airstrike in Syria that killed dozens of women and children, the Pentagon’s top spokesman said Monday.“The secretary has directed today a review of the civilian casualty...

