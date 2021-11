Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 16:08 Hits: 3

The head of the United Nations's nuclear watchdog left Iran after failing to reach a deal on inspections of Tehran’s nuclear activities. Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a news conference on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/middle-east-north-africa/582977-un-nuclear-watchdog-leaves-iran-after-failing