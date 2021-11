Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 17:24 Hits: 2

Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv issued an alert to U.S. citizens, warning them of “concerning reports of unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine’s borders and in occupied Crimea.”

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/flashpoints/2021/11/24/will-russia-invade-ukraine/