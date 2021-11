Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 16:18 Hits: 1

The risk of conflict by miscalculation or by escalation of an incident is greater today than at any time since the end of the Cold War. NATO’s deterrent posture needs to be strengthened in both the...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/opinion/commentary/2021/11/23/prioritize-natos-core-task-collective-defense/