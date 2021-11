Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 18:09 Hits: 6

The deadline to be vaccinated is Dec. 15 for active-duty soldiers and June 30 for Reserve and Army National Guard troops.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/11/22/soldiers-who-refuse-vaccination-can-still-serve-their-careers-are-over.html