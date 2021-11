Articles

Russia on Monday dismissed the United States’ concerns about its military buildup near Ukraine and instead alleged that Ukraine had aggressive intentions.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that concerns about a possible...

https://thehill.com/policy/international/russia/582638-russia-dismisses-us-concerns-about-buildup-near-ukraine