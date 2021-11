Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 14:59 Hits: 1

Air Force officials say a pilot was killed and two other pilots were injured, one critically, in a crash of two jet trainers at Laughlin Air Force Base in West Texas

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/11/20/air-force-1-pilot-killed-2-injured-crash-involving-2-jet-trainers-laughlin-afb.html