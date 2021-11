Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 15:01 Hits: 2

Taiwan officially commissioned its upgraded Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon multi-role fighter jets into service, with a ceremony at an airbase on its west coast on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/asia-pacific/2021/11/19/taiwan-brings-upgraded-f-16s-into-service/