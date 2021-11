Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 21:51 Hits: 2

Officials said the effort was due to the lack of a spare parts supply system for the next-generation carriers, but some wonder why the Navy didn't have this sorted out already.

Read more https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2021/11/19/kennedy-carrier-cannibalized-to-ensure-uss-gerald-r-ford-is-ready-to-go-next-year/