Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 21:02 Hits: 7

Tanner Jackson, 32, of Celeste, Texas, schemed to sell Chinese-made military equipment to the U.S. Department of State and other federal entities, including the Air Force and various Army National...

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/2021/11/19/texas-man-schemed-to-sell-chinese-made-military-gear-to-us-embassy-in-baghdad-air-force-and-national-guard/