Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 22:44 Hits: 2

The USS Connecticut, a Seawolf-class submarine, struck an unidentified seamount or underwater mountain on Oct. 2.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/11/18/navy-sub-crews-told-stand-down-after-preventable-collision-pacific.html