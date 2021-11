Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 03:23 Hits: 7

The Senate could consider the annual defense authorization bill as soon as Thursday after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., abandoned a controversial push to merge it with sweeping...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/congress/2021/11/17/senate-turns-to-ndaa-after-de-linking-china-competition-bill/