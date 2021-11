Articles

Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said the Pentagon “must work harder” to reduce the civilian casualties that come from U.S. airstrikes and to reveal more information to the public about such military operations.Austin told reporters that...

