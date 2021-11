Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 19:54 Hits: 0

As threat worries subside, one sergeant has nearly half a million followers on the China-based app—and the Army wants her advice.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/policy/2021/11/army-recruiters-tiktok-dance-around-ban-reach-gen-z/186881/