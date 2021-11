Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 19:55 Hits: 0

Emirati defense conglomerate Edge Group has had the biggest share of announcements at the 2021 Dubai Airshow between systems unveilings, contracts finalizations and the signing of memorandums of...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/digital-show-dailies/dubai-air-show/2021/11/16/edge-groups-ceo-talks-drone-swarms-3d-printing-and-export-plans/