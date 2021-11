Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 00:35 Hits: 5

The House passed legislation on Monday that would expand access for veterans, their spouses and their caregivers to receive vaccines for both the flu and COVID-19 through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).The bill, passed by voice vote, would...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/581661-house-passes-bill-to-expand-veterans-access-to-covid-19-flu-vaccines